Goldman Sachs reports $1.2 bln loss for platform solutions unit

January 13, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant and Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N booked a $1.2 billion pre-tax loss related to its newly formed platform solutions unit for the first nine months of 2022, the bank said on Friday.

The unit houses its transaction banking, credit card and financial technology businesses.

