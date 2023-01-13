Goldman Sachs reports $1.2 bln loss for platform solutions unit

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N booked a $1.2 billion pre-tax loss related to its newly formed platform solutions unit for the first nine months of 2022, the bank said on Friday.

The unit houses its transaction banking, credit card and financial technology businesses.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Saeed Azhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

