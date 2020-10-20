Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Agrees To Pay U.S. $2.8 Bln To Settle 1MDB Probes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to pay about $2.8 billion for the bank's role in Malaysia's 1MDB scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank's subsidiary in Asia tied to the misconduct is expected to plead guilty this week, while the parent company will accept deferred prosecution agreement, the Journal reported.

The settlement with the Justice Department, expected as soon as this week, would settle an investigation into Goldman's work for a corrupt Malaysian government fund known as 1MDB.

The settlement follows an agreement in July to settle a related probe with Malaysia, in which the bank agreed to pay $2.5 billion.

Malaysia had agreed to withdraw the pending criminal charges and agreed that no further charges would be brought against Goldman Sachs, its subsidiaries, or any of their directors, officers and employees (excluding former employees Tim Leissner and Roger Ng) related to 1MDB.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular