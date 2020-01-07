Goldman Sachs Reorganizes Business Segments

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs has reorganized its business segments, starting with the fourth quarter of 2019.

The bank now called its four business segments as Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. Previously, it was called as Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Investment Banking segment comprises of financial advisory, Underwriting, and Corporate lending.

Global Markets segment comprises of Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities; equities.

Asset Management segment comprises of Activities related to managing institutional and third party distribution assets across traditional and alternative asset classes; Equity investments; Lending.

Consumer & Wealth Management comprises of Wealth management; Consumer banking.

