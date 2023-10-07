Goldman Sachs Reiterates Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit (PAA) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Goldman Sachs reiterated coverage of Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit (NASDAQ:PAA) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.64% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit is 17.28. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.64% from its latest reported closing price of 14.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit is 66,892MM, an increase of 30.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAA is 0.70%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 426,318K shares. The put/call ratio of PAA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 61,808K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,177K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 58,625K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,838K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 29,931K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 1,083.09% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 20,878K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,842K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 20.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 19,437K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 254.84% over the last quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains is a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The company owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.