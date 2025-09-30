Goldman Sachs Reiterates Hess Midstream (HESM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Goldman Sachs reiterated coverage of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hess Midstream is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.91% from its latest reported closing price of $34.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hess Midstream is 1,389MM, a decrease of 11.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess Midstream. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESM is 0.69%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.99% to 177,818K shares. The put/call ratio of HESM is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 28,957K shares representing 22.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,356K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 4.43% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 26,421K shares representing 20.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,788K shares , representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,987K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,234K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 78.79% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 7,151K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,327K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 47.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,022K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002K shares , representing an increase of 33.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 89.57% over the last quarter.

