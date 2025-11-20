Stocks
Goldman Sachs Reiterates Firefly Aerospace (FLY) Neutral Recommendation

November 20, 2025 — 11:06 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Goldman Sachs reiterated coverage of Firefly Aerospace (NasdaqGM:FLY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.46% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Firefly Aerospace is $46.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 138.46% from its latest reported closing price of $19.42 / share.



The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 36,285K shares representing 22.78% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,861K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,812K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,408K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

Ilex Capital Partners (UK) LLP holds 1,316K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.



