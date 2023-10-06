Goldman Sachs Reiterates Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (EPD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Goldman Sachs reiterated coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (NYSE:EPD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 32.75. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from its latest reported closing price of 26.93.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 61,067MM, an increase of 16.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit Declares $0.50 Dividend

On July 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 received the payment on August 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $26.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.70%, the lowest has been 5.74%, and the highest has been 13.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.89%, a decrease of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 706,109K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marquard & Bahls holds 36,947K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 31,582K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,321K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 1.46% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 30,970K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,057K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,661K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,189K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 65.50% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 19,380K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,080K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership's assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

