Goldman Sachs Reiterates Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (CQP) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Goldman Sachs reiterated coverage of Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (AMEX:CQP) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.23% Downside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 50.45. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.23% from its latest reported closing price of 52.68.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 14,338MM, a decrease of 1.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.78 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $52.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.86%, the lowest has been 4.79%, and the highest has been 11.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQP is 0.75%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 233,824K shares. The put/call ratio of CQP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 102,346K shares representing 21.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,338K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 101,620K shares representing 20.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 6,150K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,030K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 1.42% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 5,926K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares, representing a decrease of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,992K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 1.00% over the last quarter.

