Goldman Sachs raises U.S. Treasury 10-year yield forecast

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it was raising its forecast for the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to 2.25% by end-2022 and to 2.45% by end-2023.

Goldman's previous forecast for the end of 2022 was 2% and its previous target for end 2023 was 2.3%.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)

