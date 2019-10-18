Goldman Sachs raises probability on Brexit deal to 65% after EU agreement

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it had raised its estimate on the probability of a Brexit deal to 65% from 60% after Britain struck a new divorce agreement with the European Union that still needs British parliamentary backing.

The bank lowered its odds on "no deal" to 10% from 15% and left its odds of no Brexit happening at all unchanged at 25%, it said, adding that it maintained its base case that Britain will leave the EU with a deal by Oct. 31.

European Union leaders unanimously backed a new Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure parliament's support for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)

