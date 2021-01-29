US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs raises MONETA stake 10.45% amid offer from PPF

Contributor
Jan Lopatka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs has raised its holding in Czech MONETA Money Bank 10.45% from 3.22%, a regulatory filing with the Czech central bank showed.

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has raised its holding in Czech MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR 10.45% from 3.22%, a regulatory filing with the Czech central bank showed.

The increase comes after Czech investment group PPF offered to buy out as much as 29% of MONETA shares at 80 crowns per share and subsequently offer to merge the bank with PPF's Czech banking activities.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular