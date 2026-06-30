Goldman Sachs Raised Its Dividend as Investment Banking Fees Rebound. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Goldman Sachs just aced its stress test.

It has already announced a dividend raise for the third quarter.

It is in prime position to benefit from a hot M&A market.

10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Group ›

One of the leading investment banks in the world, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), recently stated its intention to raise its quarterly dividend by 11% to $5.00 per share, up from $4.50 per share.

The dividend raise comes after the bank passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test with flying colors. Goldman Sachs, like many other large banks, has been in the cycle of raising its dividend in the third quarter, after the annual stress test results come out. This will mark the 15th consecutive year that Goldman Sachs has raised its dividend.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The stress test results, designed to measure a large bank's capital strength in the event of a major recession or economic shock, showed that Goldman Sachs has more than adequate capital to navigate a downturn. Its score came in above the median common equity tier 1 capital ratio among the 32 banks in the severely adverse test scenario the Fed presented.

"Today's announcement reflects the continued strength of our earnings and capital position, and our commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term returns to shareholders," Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said. "Our planned dividend increase reflects the strength of our franchise, our earnings power, and our confidence in our ability to support clients, invest for the long term, and deliver sustainable returns to shareholders."

Blowout year for M&A

Goldman Sachs has been having an excellent year in 2026, with its stock price up about 16.5% year to date. Goldman Sachs has been fueled by a robust mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market. The first quarter was among the best ever, with some $1.2 trillion in deals, up 26% year over year.

Among the major investment banks, Goldman Sachs derives a higher percentage of its revenue from investment banking and M&A than its chief competitors, so when M&A is hot, Goldman Sachs stock will typically see bigger gains. When M&A cools, it would likely go the other way, leading to a larger drawdown for Goldman Sachs.

In the first quarter, Goldman Sachs saw revenue increase 14% year over year, driven by investment banking, which posted a 48% increase.

Goldman Sachs reports second-quarter earnings on July 14, and they could be big. The M&A market has remained hot, highlighted by the massive IPO of Space Exploration Technologies, for which Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter. According to a Marketwatch report, it could be one of the biggest underwriting payouts for an investment bank ever. Goldman Sachs could earn $100 million in fees from the SpaceX deal alone, according to a CNBC report.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been tapped as the lead underwriters for the upcoming OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs, which will also be massive when they hit over the next 12 months.

With the M&A market expected to have its best year since 2021 in 2026, Goldman Sachs stock looks like a great buy right now, trading at 18 times forward earnings.

Should you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Goldman Sachs Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.