Goldman Sachs Q3 Net Revenue Jumps 30% to 10.78 Billion; Target Price $326 in Best Case

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, an American multinational investment bank, reported a better-than-expected profit and revenue in the third quarter as businesses recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic after a sharp decrease in the second quarter, sending its shares up about 3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

The Wall Street trading powerhouse reported that its net revenue jumped 30% to $10.78 billion, beating market estimates of $9.5 billion, and net earnings of $3.62 billion for the third quarter which ended on Sept 30. Net revenues were $32.82 billion and net earnings were $5.20 billion for the first nine months of 2020, the company said.

Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) was $9.68 for the third quarter of 2020, doubled than the market consensus of $5.57 per share, compared with $4.79 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.53 for the second quarter of 2020, and was $13.34 for the first nine months of 2020 compared with $16.32 for the first nine months of 2019.

Goldman Sachs said its annualized return on average common shareholdersâ equity (ROE) was 17.5% for the third quarter of 2020 and 8.0% for the first nine months of 2020. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholdersâ equity was 18.6% for the third quarter of 2020 and 8.5% for the first nine months of 2020.

At the time of writing, Goldman Sachsâ shares traded 0.79% higher at $212.48 on Wednesday; however, the stock is down about 8% so far this year.

Executive comments

âOur ability to serve clients who are navigating a very uncertain environment drove strong performance across the franchise, building off a strong first half of the year. As our clients begin to emerge from the tough economy brought on by the pandemic, we are well-positioned to help them recover and grow, particularly given market share gains weâve achieved this year,â said David M. Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Goldman Sachs stock forecast

Fifteen analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $250.64 with a high forecast of $326.00 and a low forecast of $200.00. The average price target represents an 18.01% increase from the last price of $212.38. From those 15 equity analysts, ten rated âBuyâ, five rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley target price is $208 with a high of $295 under a bull scenario and $119 under the worst-case scenario. Goldman Sachs stock prices were raised by JMP Securities to $280 from $275 and BofA Global Research upped their price objective to $246 from $240.

Other equity analysts also recently updated their stock outlook. Deutsche Bank raised the price target to $230 from $227 and UBS increased their stock rating to buy from neutral, raising the target price to $245 from $220.

Analyst Comments

âWe expect a strong finish to 2020, with 2H20 revenues up 9% y/y as stronger capital markets drive an earnings beat in 3Q, and the uncertainty/volatility around the election drive a strong backdrop for 4Q. That said, we remain Equal-Weight GS with a one-year time horizon as market volatility and the urgency around capital raising activity (both equity and debt) subside in 2021. We expect total revenues decline 9% y/y in 2021, driven by weaker trading revenues,â said Betsy Graseck, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

âStock is trading at 0.8x 2021 BVPS, reflecting the 9-10% ROE we expect in 2021/2022. Over time, we expect GS can drive some multiple expansion as management executes on its multi-year strategic shift towards higher recurring revenues,â Graseck added.

Upside and Downside Risks

Upside: 1) Quick and sustained economic / capital markets rebound. 2) Strong trading environment and market share gains. 3) Strategic changes drive revenue/EPS growth sooner than expected. 4) Faster expense reduction. 5) 1MDB issue resolved quickly â highlighted Morgan Stanley.

Downside: 1) Markets decline sharply and IBD activity stalls through 2021. 2) Higher loan losses in consumer loan books. Energy prices decline further. 3) Strategic changes take longer to execute.

