News & Insights

Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs Q2 Profit, Revenues Surge

July 15, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported Tuesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter surged to $2.89 billion or $8.62 per share from $1.07 billion or $3.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $282 million, compared to $615 million last year.

Total net revenues for the quarter grew 17 percent to $12.73 billion from $10.90 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter.

On Friday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a 9 percent higher dividend of $3.00 per common share to be paid on September 27, 2024 to common shareholders of record on August 30, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.