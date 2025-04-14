Goldman Sachs Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Monday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter grew to $4.58 billion or $14.12 per share from $3.93 billion or $11.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $12.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $287 million, compared to $318 million last year.

Total net revenues for the quarter grew 6 percent to $15.06 billion from $14.21 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter soared 111 percent to $2.90 billion, while total non-interest revenues decreased 5 percent to $12.17 billion from last year.

On Friday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $3.00 per common share to be paid on June 27, 2025 to common shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.