Goldman Sachs Q1 Results Down, Yet Top Consensus

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), on Thursday, reported lower profit for the first quarter, reflecting a 27% decline in total net revenues. However, both the top and the bottom lines surpassed the Street consensus estimate.

The company's Q1 net income applicable to common shareholders amounted to $3.83 billion or $10.76 per share versus $6.71 billion or $18.60 per share last year.

Total non-interest revenues decreased to $11.1 billion from $16.2 billion in the prior year period. Net interest income was $1.83 billion compared to $1.48 billion previous year.

Total net revenues for the quarter declined 27% to $12.9 billion from $17.7 billion generated a year ago, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in Asset Management and Investment Banking, partially offset by higher net revenues in Consumer & Wealth Management and Global Markets.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity or ROE was 15.0% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity or ROTE was 15.8% for the first quarter of 2022.

David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It was a turbulent quarter dominated by the devastating invasion of Ukraine. The rapidly evolving market environment had a significant effect on client activity as risk intermediation came to the fore and equity issuance came to a near standstill. Despite the environment, our results in the quarter show we continued to effectively support our clients and I am encouraged that our more resilient and diversified franchise can generate solid returns in uncertain markets."

Investment Banking generated quarterly net revenues of $2.41 billion, down 36% from last year, hit by significantly lower net revenues in Underwriting.

Global Markets generated quarterly net revenues of $7.87 billion, up 4% from last year, reflecting strong performances in Equities and Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities or FICC, including record net revenues in FICC financing.

Consumer & Wealth Management generated record quarterly net revenues of $2.10 billion, 21% higher than the first quarter of 2021, reflecting continued strength in both Wealth management and Consumer banking.

Provision for credit losses was $561 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with a net benefit of $70 million in the first quarter of 2021.

On April 13, 2022, the company's Board declared a dividend of $2.00 per common share to be paid on June 29, 2022 to common shareholders of record on June 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.