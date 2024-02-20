News & Insights

Goldman Sachs pushes back BoE rate-cut forecast to June

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

February 20, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Reshma Rockie George for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that it now expected the Bank of England to deliver an interest rate cut in June from a prior forecast of May.

"Our central scenario is for five back-to-back 25 bp (basis point) rate reductions this year and a terminal Bank Rate of 3% in June 2025," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Reshma.George@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

