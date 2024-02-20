Goldman Sachs pushes back BoE rate-cut forecast to June

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that it now expected the Bank of England to deliver an interest rate cut in June from a prior forecast of May.

"Our central scenario is for five back-to-back 25 bp (basis point) rate reductions this year and a terminal Bank Rate of 3% in June 2025," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

