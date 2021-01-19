Earnings
GS

Goldman Sachs profit surges past estimates on M&A, trading boost

Contributors
Anirban Sen Reuters
Matt Scuffham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Adds more details from statement

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N dwarfed estimates with a 153% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by another blowout performance at its core bond trading and underwriting business and an uptick in merger and acquisition activity.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $4.36 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.72 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $12.08 from $4.69 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $7.47 per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Total revenue surged 18% to $11.74 billion.

Goldman's performance was in line with broader gains for trading units across Wall Street banks, with JPMorgan Chase JPM.N also reporting stronger-than-expected results as financial market volumes remained consistently high.

The Wall Street giant also benefited from record levels of capital markets activity during the quarter, as it generated handsome underwriting fees from a number of high-profile IPOs including Airbnb ABNB.O, Doordash DASH.N, Lufax and Root.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344); Twitter: @asenjourno))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS JPM ABNB DASH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Earnings Videos

    #TradeTalks: The impact of earnings, inflation and the new administration on markets

    TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the impact of earnings, inflation and the new administration on markets.

    Jan 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Earnings

    Explore

    Most Popular