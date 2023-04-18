US Markets
Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter

April 18, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

April 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N first-quarter profit dropped as the worst three months for dealmaking in more than a decade eroded the Wall Street giant's fees from investment banking, while its consumer unit continued to weigh on results.

Profit fell to $3.09 billion for the three months ended Mar. 31 compared with $3.83 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share slid to $8.79 from $10.76 last year, the bank reported on Tuesday.

