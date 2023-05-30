Goldman Sachs prepares another round of layoffs - WSJ

Adds jobs affected in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 4

May 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is preparing another round of layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cuts will affect fewer than 250 jobs, the report said, less than 1% of the bank's headcount of 45,400 at the end of March.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The layoffs at Goldman would mark the third round of job cuts in less than a year as investment banks take a hit from a slowdown in dealmaking, with a surge in interest rates blunting the corporate appetite for mergers and acquisitions.

Nearly every division at Goldman has been cutting expenses this year, the Journal report said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.