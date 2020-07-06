Goldman Sachs Predicts US Economy To Contract More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Analysts at Goldman Sachs on Monday cut the US economic growth forecast for this year to a contraction of 4.6 percent versus a 4.2 percent shrinkage predicted earlier.

"The healthy rebound in consumer services spending seen since mid-April now appears likely to stall in July and August as authorities impose further restrictions to contain the virus spread," analysts wrote in a note.

The investment bank expects the US economy to be back on track in September.

The bank continues to be optimistic of a strong rebound next year and left the growth forecast for 2021 unchanged at 5.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.