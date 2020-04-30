Goldman Sachs Predicts Another $1 Trillion in Federal Fiscal Aid Is Coming

Congress has already approved close to $2.7 trillion in fiscal aid to states, businesses, and individuals to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic. And according to a new report from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), another $1 trillion could be coming out of Washington in the next two fiscal years.

Image Source: Getty

As an article on that report in The Fiscal Times notes, the first $2.2 trillion disbursed by Congress earlier this year included $500 billion in aid to struggling companies; nearly $350 billion in small business loans; beefed-up unemployment benefits, and stimulus checks sent directly to tens of millions of Americans, among other benefits.

Then Congress recently added nearly $500 billion more to its allocation, mainly to replenish the coffers of the small business loan program, which ran out of money after just two weeks.

Many banks noted in their first-quarter earnings reports that the impact of the federal government's fiscal intervention was a big unknown in their modeling. Would it be enough to bridge people back to employment -- and therefore help them once again make their loan payments -- or was it just pushing defaults further down the line?

After all, no one really knows how long it will be before the social distancing measures that have slammed the brakes on a significant fraction of the nation's economic activity.

"Since we still expect Congress to provide fiscal aid to states, extend unemployment benefits, and potentially do a number of other things, we are increasing the amount of fiscal support we assume in our forecast," Goldman economist Alec Phillips wrote.

According to Phillips, enhanced unemployment benefits Congress provided through July are projected to be extended through the end of the year, but cut in half from $600 per week to $300.

Goldman also expects another round of direct stimulus payments to individuals, a modest boost of about $100 billion to infrastructure spending and about $200 billion in additional aid to fiscally strapped states.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.