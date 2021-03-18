US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs pledges another $500 mln in funding for minority-owned businesses

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it had pledged another $500 million to help grow business owned by Blacks, Latinos and women under Launch with GS, a program it started three years ago to close the gender investing gap.

March 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N said on Thursday it had pledged another $500 million to help grow business owned by Blacks, Latinos and women under Launch with GS, a program it started three years ago to close the gender investing gap.

The investment bank's latest pledge comes barely a week after it said it would invest $10 billion over a period of ten years as part of another initiative to support Black women, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.

Under Launch with GS, Goldman said it had invested more than $450 million of the $500 million it had previously promised

in a number of companies, including BentoBox, which offers websites for restaurants, and lease accounting software provider LeaseQuery. https://bit.ly/3eTg051

The initiative, which originally allowed clients to invest directly in companies or provide seed capital for women starting their own funds, was later expanded to include people of colour.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N also pledged another $350 million last month to help grow businesses owned by Black, Latino and women, as part of a broader effort at the bank to help close the U.S. racial wealth gap.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular