US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to have hundreds of staff back in its London office this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Adds background

April 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is preparing to have hundreds of staff back in its London office this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return to the office after the Easter break, the report said. https://bit.ly/3dwxVfw

Between 200 to 300 of the bank's workers such as financial traders have been travelling to the office through the lockdown for the need to use specialist computer equipment, the report added.

Goldman declined to comment on the report.

The U.S. investment bank sent all critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru back to working from home last month, Reuters reported on March 24, citing sources, as coronavirus infections in the city grew.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular