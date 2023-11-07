Goldman Sachs plans to offload GM credit card - source

Adds background in paragraphs 4-5

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N plans to offload its General Motors GM.N credit cards, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

GM will start a process to find a new issuer for the cards instead of Goldman Sachs, the source added.

The automaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The development was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Last month, Goldman beat third-quarter profit estimates helped by a nascent recovery in dealmaking but the bank's ill-fated foray into consumer banking, which has lost $3 billion over three years, has continued to weigh.

Goldman CEO David Solomon has now shifted the firm's focus back to its traditional strengths - investment banking and trading - and aims to grow in asset and wealth management.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.