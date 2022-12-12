US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs plans to cut hundreds more jobs - Bloomberg Law

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

December 12, 2022 — 02:24 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N aims to cut at least a few hundred more jobs, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is drafting plans that could eliminate at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Global banks, including Morgan Stanley MS.N and Citigroup Inc C.N, have reduced their workforce in recent months as a dealmaking boom on Wall Street has fizzled out due to high interest rates and soaring inflation.

Reuters reported in September that Goldman Sachs planned to cut jobs after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MS
C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.