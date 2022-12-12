Goldman Sachs Plans To Cut At Least 400 Jobs In Retail Banking Unit : Report

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) plans to cut at least a few hundred more jobs as the bank restructures its consumer business, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank plans to eliminate at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations, the report said.

The report comes less than a week after Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reportedly warned that the bank may have to be a "little more cautious" with its financial resources.

