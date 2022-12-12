Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs Plans To Cut At Least 400 Jobs In Retail Banking Unit : Report

December 12, 2022 — 10:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) plans to cut at least a few hundred more jobs as the bank restructures its consumer business, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank plans to eliminate at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations, the report said.

The report comes less than a week after Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reportedly warned that the bank may have to be a "little more cautious" with its financial resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.