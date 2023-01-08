Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs Plans To Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week : Report

January 08, 2023 — 08:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) plans to cut about 3,200 Jobs this week, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company is expected to start the process mid-week. More than a third of job cuts will likely be from within its core trading and banking units, the report said.

According to the report, the firm is also poised to unveil financials tied to a new unit that houses its credit card and installment-lending business, which will record more than $2 billion in pretax losses.

The report indicated that the cuts in its investment bank are elevated by the inclusion of the non front-office roles that were added to divisional headcount in recent years. The bank still has plans to continue hiring, including inducting the regular analyst class later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.