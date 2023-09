Sept 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N is planning for another round of job cuts for employees who are deemed underperformers, which could come as soon as October, the Finanical Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

