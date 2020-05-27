Goldman Sachs on target to meet medium-, long-term growth goals -executive

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said Wednesday that the bank remains on track to achieve its medium and long term growth targets despite the economic shocks caused by the novel coronavirus.

Waldron said the economic shutdown has caused some negative impacts, though, and the bank will be slowing down hiring plans for its private wealth management division and delaying the launch of a digital wealth management product.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.