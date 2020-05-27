Goldman Sachs on target to meet medium-, long-term growth goals -executive

US Markets
Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said Wednesday that the bank remains on track to achieve its medium and long term growth targets despite the economic shocks caused by the novel coronavirus.

Waldron said the economic shutdown has caused some negative impacts, though, and the bank will be slowing down hiring plans for its private wealth management division and delaying the launch of a digital wealth management product.

