News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs offloads $1 bln of Marcus loans to Varde - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

July 13, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds background on Marcus in paragraphs 4 to 6)

July 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group has sold $1 billion of personal loans from its consumer unit, Marcus, to alternative investment firm Varde Partners, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the transaction.

Varde bought the loans at a discount to their face value last month, the report said. Goldman last year stopped personal loans under the Marcus brand and decided to wind down the $4.5 billion loan portfolio.

Goldman declined to respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Varde did not immediately reply.

The Wall Street giant booked a $470 million loss on the sale of some Marcus loans, which dragged down its first quarter results. It had announced intentions to sell parts of Marcus at an investor day in February.

Marcus was folded into the company's merged asset and wealth management arm last year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTITURE/MARCUS (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.