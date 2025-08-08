Markets
Goldman Sachs Net Investment Income Decline In Q2

August 08, 2025 — 02:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD), a speciality finance company, on Friday announced that net investment income after tax decreased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net investment income after tax decreased to $44.45 million from $66.96 million in the previous year.

Net investment income per share was $0.38, versus loss per share of $0.59 last year.

Adjusted net investment income after tax also declined to $43.45 million from $65.22 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net investment income per share was $0.37, versus loss per share $0.57 last year.

Adjusted net income in net assets resulting from operations came in at $39.29 million from loss of $54.21 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.34 versus adjusted loss per share of $0.47 last year.

Wednesday, the Goldman Sachs had closed at $1.78%, 20 cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after market hours, the stock traded 16 cents higher before ending the trade at $11.19.

