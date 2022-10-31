US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs names new M&A heads for Americas -memo

Contributors
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday named Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N on Monday named Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism, and Haufrect, who is global head of natural resources M&A, will continue to hold their existing roles.

Russ Hutchinson will rejoin Goldman's investment banking unit as chief operating officer of its global M&A business, according to the memo.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson.

(Reporting by Svea-Herbst Bayliss and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular