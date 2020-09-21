Goldman Sachs names new co-chairs of global M&A -memo

US Markets
Goldman Sachs has promoted investment bankers Michael Carr, Dusty Philip and Gilberto Pozzi to co-chairs of its global mergers and acquisitions franchise, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

The three, who previously co-headed global M&A, will work alongside two other existing co-chairs - Tim Ingrassia and Gene Sykes - to provide critical advisory work and drive execution on important M&A transactions.

Stephan Feldgoise and Mark Sorrell will replace them as Goldman's new co-heads of global M&A, the memo said.

