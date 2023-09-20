News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs names former treasurer Frydenberg Australia, NZ chairman -memo

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 20, 2023 — 07:14 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N has appointed former Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg as chairman for its Australian and New Zealand businesses, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Frydenberg joined the bank as a senior regional Asia Pacific adviser in July 2022 after he lost his seat in the Australian federal election in May.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

"In this role, Josh will focus on further deepening and strengthening client coverage across the Australia and New Zealand region," said the memo sent by Kevin Sneader and Simon Rothery.

Sneader is Goldman Sach's president of Asia Pacific ex Japan and Rothery is the bank's Australian and New Zealand chief executive.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler and Christian Schmollinger)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.