Goldman Sachs names former treasurer Frydenberg Australia, NZ chairman -memo

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N has appointed former Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg as chairman for its Australian and New Zealand businesses, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Frydenberg joined the bank as a senior regional Asia Pacific adviser in July 2022 after he lost his seat in the Australian federal election in May.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

"In this role, Josh will focus on further deepening and strengthening client coverage across the Australia and New Zealand region," said the memo sent by Kevin Sneader and Simon Rothery.

Sneader is Goldman Sach's president of Asia Pacific ex Japan and Rothery is the bank's Australian and New Zealand chief executive.

