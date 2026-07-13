Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Watch for Strong 3-Year Performance

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services, including investment and advisory solutions and risk-management expertise, to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With around $3.6 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund operates through more than 1,700 professionals across 34 global offices. It includes more than 800 investment specialists who leverage Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk management expertise and market insights. The firm provides a diverse range of investment solutions, spanning fixed income, money markets, public equities, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate, delivered via proprietary strategies, partnerships and open-architecture platforms.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund GAMPX, Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights GMZPX and Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund GSFPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign energy infrastructure issues. GAMPX advisors generally invest in equity or fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 28.7%. As of the end of February 2026, GAMPX held 29 issues, with 8.9% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities, of large-cap domestic and foreign issues traded in the United States. GMZPX advisors also invest in fixed-income securities that are considered cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.7%. GMZPX has an expense ratio of 0.54%.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying, large-cap U.S.-based publicly traded companies. GSFPX advisors generally invest in issues that have public stock market capitalization between $2.8 billion and $4.4 trillion, depending upon market conditions.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend And Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.5%. Monali Vora has been one of the fund managers of GSFPX since December 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

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