Goldman Sachs Mulls Florida Base For Asset Management Arm: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is mulling plans for a new Florida hub to house Asset Management division, Bloomberg reported.

The banking major's executives have been searching for office locations in South Florida. They were speaking with local officials and exploring tax advantages as they consider creating a base there for its asset management unit.

As per the report, the bank is considering moving more roles out of the New York area to save money following the success in its remote operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldman may also opt for another destination like Dallas, where it has been accelerating its expansion.

Bloomberg quoted a spokesman for Goldman Sachs as saying, "We are executing on the strategy of locating more jobs in high-value locations throughout the U.S., but we have no specific plans to announce at this time."

