Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.38% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.92, the dividend yield is 8.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMZ was $9.92, representing a -80.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.03 and a 81.67% increase over the 52 week low of $5.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

