Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.49, the dividend yield is 8.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GER was $7.49, representing a -82.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.67 and a 48.61% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

