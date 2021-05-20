Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.31, the dividend yield is 5.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GER was $11.31, representing a -2.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.64 and a 98.42% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GER Dividend History page.

