Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GER has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GER was $9.05, representing a -74.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.00 and a 79.56% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

