Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.13% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.63, the dividend yield is 8.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GER was $7.63, representing a -83.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.12 and a 51.39% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

