Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.87%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 16.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GER is 0.28%, an increase of 114.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.29% to 5,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GER by 71.83% over the last quarter.

Ellis Investment Partners holds 312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GER by 98,247.04% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GER by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Easterly Investment Partners holds 230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 53.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GER by 109,329.73% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GER by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.