Goldman Sachs may stand out in Trump-era, WSJ reports

Donald Trump’s election has unleashed hope for dealmaking, regulatory easing, and private credit, all of which should help out Goldman Sachs (GS), Telis Demos of The Wall Street Journal reports. Goldman would benefit from an uptick in merger-and-acquisition or initial-public-offering activity, as well as any regulatory rollback. Additionally, Goldman may have the potential to win big from growth in private credit and alternative assets, specifically. Private credit may be set to benefit under Trump, since new securities regulators may be less inclined to limit the availability of relatively illiquid private-credit investments to everyday investors and rising Treasury yields could benefit the sector.

