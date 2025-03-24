Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GUSA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (Symbol: GUSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.68, changing hands as high as $49.74 per share. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $42.9286 per share, with $53.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.74.

