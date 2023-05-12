Goldman Sachs Maintains ZipRecruiter Inc - (ZIP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc - (NYSE:ZIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 20.66. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.26% from its latest reported closing price of 15.50.

The projected annual revenue for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 944MM, an increase of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter Inc -. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIP is 0.46%, a decrease of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 73,571K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIP is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 11,359K shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,109K shares, representing a decrease of 33.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,643K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,932K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 7,588K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 6,691K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 7.88% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,713K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 6.39% over the last quarter.

ZipRecruiter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZipRecruiter® is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

