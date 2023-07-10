Goldman Sachs Maintains XP Inc - (XP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of XP Inc - (NASDAQ:XP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.23% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for XP Inc - is 22.18. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.23% from its latest reported closing price of 23.65.

The projected annual revenue for XP Inc - is 17,059MM, an increase of 32.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.72%, a decrease of 28.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 338,980K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,800K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,770K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,437K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,495K shares, representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 36.30% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 25,318K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,440K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,398K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 18,918K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,133K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 78,117.37% over the last quarter.

XP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

