Goldman Sachs Maintains XP Inc - (XP) Buy Recommendation

May 16, 2023 — 05:55 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of XP Inc - (NASDAQ:XP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for XP Inc - is 19.19. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of 15.75.

The projected annual revenue for XP Inc - is 17,059MM, an increase of 31.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.72%, a decrease of 39.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 331,120K shares. XP / XP Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of XP is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XP / XP Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Dodge & Cox holds 35,800K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,770K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,437K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,495K shares, representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 36.30% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 25,318K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 20,398K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 18,918K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,133K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 78,117.37% over the last quarter.

XP Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

