Goldman Sachs Maintains Woodward (WWD) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.75% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Woodward is 120.62. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.75% from its latest reported closing price of 125.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,661MM, a decrease of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.23%, an increase of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 61,462K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,070K shares representing 11.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 4,153K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 2.18% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,023K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,204K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,847K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Woodward Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.