Goldman Sachs Maintains WisdomTree (WT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.93% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WisdomTree is $14.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.37 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from its latest reported closing price of $13.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WisdomTree is 336MM, a decrease of 24.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in WisdomTree. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WT is 0.14%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 166,096K shares. The put/call ratio of WT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Azora Capital holds 7,070K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,070K shares , representing a decrease of 28.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 33.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,902K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,612K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing an increase of 23.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 53.99% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 4,925K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares , representing an increase of 19.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 12.04% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,341K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,640K shares , representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 34.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.